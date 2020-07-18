|
|
MARJORIE M. HOPPERTON Peacefully at home on July 9th 2020, in her 105th year. Born in 1916, Marjorie graduated with an A.T.C.M. in piano from the University of Toronto, and later in organ from Western. During WW2 she worked in Toronto on a secret Radar Project, and also entertained the soldiers with piano recitals. Marjorie was the organist for several churches, and Secretary of the Royal Canadian College of Organists, as well as Branch President of the Ontario Registered Music Teachers' Association. She received the Outstanding Teacher of the Year Award in the 1990's, with many of her students achieving the highest piano marks in Ontario, including the Teacher's Pedagogy exam. A formidable bridge player and world traveller, Marjorie was married to Hugh for over 55 years, and leaves 3 children, 8 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren!
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 18 to July 22, 2020