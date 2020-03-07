|
MARJORIE KELLEY 'Marge' Yarmouth, Toronto, Halifax Her family and friends in Atlantic Canada, Ontario, Alberta and England are sad to announce the passing of Marge Kelley, much loved sister, aunt and friend. Born in Yarmouth, NS Marge moved to Quebec as a young adult to teach before being drawn to big city life in Toronto. She was a devoted educator for thirty-five years working for the Toronto Board of Education as a teacher, librarian and consultant in school librarianship. She introduced the joy of books to many young readers both in her work and personal life. Marge was an avid reader, book club member, writer and lifelong learner. She cherished time spent with loved ones and shared many occasions in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, PEI, Wolf Island, Ontario and Cornwall, England. She loved to travel, spending time in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean, Australia, New Zealand, continental Europe, and especially the British Isles. She said, "I am a Nova Scotian by birth, a Torontonian by choice and a Londoner in my dreams". Friends and family are invited to a reception honouring her life at Cruikshank's Halifax Funeral Home, 2666 Windsor Street, Halifax, NS on Saturday, April 4, 2020, 2-4 p.m., with words of remembrance at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Halifax Public Library, 60 Alderney Dr., Halifax, NS B2Y 4P8 or a charity of your choice would be appreciated. A full obituary can be viewed at www.cruikshankhalifaxfunera lhome.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 7 to Mar. 11, 2020