You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Scott Funeral Homes - Brampton Chapel
289 MAIN ST N
Brampton, ON L6X 1N
(905) 451-1100
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie UNGER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Louise UNGER


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marjorie Louise UNGER Obituary
MARJORIE LOUISE UNGER Peacefully on December 30, 2019 at the age of 94. Wife of the late Thomas 'Jack' Unger. Born to William and Isobel Otway on January 23, 1925. Marjorie is survived by her son William James and her brother Lorne (Norma) and was predeceased by her two sisters, Dorothy and Isobel (Bob). She is missed by her nieces, nephews, and extended family. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Scott Funeral Home - Brampton Chapel and Marjorie has been laid to rest at the Brampton Memorial Gardens. In memory of Marjorie, donations may be made to Covenant House, Cats Anonymous Rescue & Adoption, East Garafraxa, or the Heart & Stroke Foundation.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 18 to Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marjorie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -