MARJORIE LOUISE UNGER Peacefully on December 30, 2019 at the age of 94. Wife of the late Thomas 'Jack' Unger. Born to William and Isobel Otway on January 23, 1925. Marjorie is survived by her son William James and her brother Lorne (Norma) and was predeceased by her two sisters, Dorothy and Isobel (Bob). She is missed by her nieces, nephews, and extended family. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Scott Funeral Home - Brampton Chapel and Marjorie has been laid to rest at the Brampton Memorial Gardens. In memory of Marjorie, donations may be made to Covenant House, Cats Anonymous Rescue & Adoption, East Garafraxa, or the Heart & Stroke Foundation.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 18 to Jan. 22, 2020