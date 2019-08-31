You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Services
Giffen-Mack Funeral Home & Cremation Cen
2570 Danforth Ave
Toronto, ON M4C1L3
(416) 698-3121
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
12:30 PM
Giffen-Mack Funeral Home
4115 Lawrence Avenue East
Toronto, ON
View Map
Marjorie May JONES


1924 - 2019
MARJORIE MAY JONES Marjorie May Jones (nee Sutcliffe) passed away peacefully on June 29, 2019 in her home in Toronto, Ontario. Predeceased by her beloved husband, Thomas Jones, and by her dear son, Robert Page. Born May 17, 1924, Marjorie was the second youngest of eleven children of Sarah Jane and Thomas Henry Sutcliffe who emigrated from Yorkshire, England to Toronto in the early 1900s. Marjorie emerged from the challenges of the Great Depression as a young teenager with a dream of a career in business. By the 1960s, she had become a successful businesswoman in an era that was predominantly a man's world. Marjorie established her own importing company, Overseas Lumber and Plywood Ltd., travelling extensively, especially to Asia and Africa, for business and pleasure. Tenacious and elegant, courageous and charismatic, a woman with strong opinions, a large social conscience and a generous heart, Marjorie often reached out with a helping hand to many, both directly and through organizations such as the Soroptimist Club with a focus on empowering women to achieve their potential. Marjorie was an avid, award-winning gardener who also prioritized cultivating relationships with her friends, business associates, neighbours and relatives. She touched the lives of many and will be missed. A memorial will be held on Saturday, September 14, 12:30 p.m. at Giffen-Mack Funeral Home, 4115 Lawrence Avenue East, Toronto.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 31 to Sept. 4, 2019
