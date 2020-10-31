You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

1/1
Marjorie PRATT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marjorie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARJORIE D. PRATT It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Marjorie D. Pratt at age 94. Predeceased by Desmond (Des), her beloved husband of 73 years and survived by her sons Derek (Heather) from Vancouver and Greg (Debbie), grandson Brett (Andrea) and great-grandchildren Myles and Evan from Calgary. She is predeceased by her parents and five sisters. Mom, GeeDee, Marjorie has touched many lives wherever she and Des have lived and established many lifelong friendships along the way. Born on August 15, 1926, she grew up near Fir Mountain, Saskatchewan. Marjorie married Desmond (her high school sweetheart) in 1946 and they subsequently moved to Toronto (Don Mills/Willowdale) where they lived for over forty years. Weekends were spend at their hobby farm (Vasey, ON). Whereas, curling was a favourite past time at Thornhill CC - where she was also active with fundraising, organizing social events and serving on the Board. Retirement, in 1990, brought a move to Arbutus Ridge (on Vancouver Island) where in no time they developed an extensive network of new friends. Always one to stay busy, she wrote a book (Recollection of a Homesteader's Daughter - about growing up in southern Saskatchewan); excelled at china painting, started playing golf at age 65 (including getting two holes-in-one), loved family get-togethers and entertaining and was never one to forget a friend or relative's special occasion by creating a personalized greeting card. She organized the Ridge's first book club and bridge club and, jointly with Des, originated the Arctic Classic golf tournament and organized an annual Charity Coat Drive. Marjorie also gave back to the broader community - such as through fund raising for nearby Camp Pringle and speaking on behalf of the Canadian Cancer Society. After leaving Arbutus Ridge in July, she moved to her new home in Calgary, near Greg and family, where she enjoyed the closeness of family and shared stories and experiences with her great-grandsons. She was happy and healthy in her new home and died peacefully in the night. Owing to COVID-19 there will be no funeral or celebration. Therefore, instead, we ask that you simply take a moment and remember a shared occasion you had with our mother. Derek Pratt: dpratt@planistics.com Greg Pratt: greg@barrnonemarketing.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 31 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved