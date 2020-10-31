MARJORIE D. PRATT It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Marjorie D. Pratt at age 94. Predeceased by Desmond (Des), her beloved husband of 73 years and survived by her sons Derek (Heather) from Vancouver and Greg (Debbie), grandson Brett (Andrea) and great-grandchildren Myles and Evan from Calgary. She is predeceased by her parents and five sisters. Mom, GeeDee, Marjorie has touched many lives wherever she and Des have lived and established many lifelong friendships along the way. Born on August 15, 1926, she grew up near Fir Mountain, Saskatchewan. Marjorie married Desmond (her high school sweetheart) in 1946 and they subsequently moved to Toronto (Don Mills/Willowdale) where they lived for over forty years. Weekends were spend at their hobby farm (Vasey, ON). Whereas, curling was a favourite past time at Thornhill CC - where she was also active with fundraising, organizing social events and serving on the Board. Retirement, in 1990, brought a move to Arbutus Ridge (on Vancouver Island) where in no time they developed an extensive network of new friends. Always one to stay busy, she wrote a book (Recollection of a Homesteader's Daughter - about growing up in southern Saskatchewan); excelled at china painting, started playing golf at age 65 (including getting two holes-in-one), loved family get-togethers and entertaining and was never one to forget a friend or relative's special occasion by creating a personalized greeting card. She organized the Ridge's first book club and bridge club and, jointly with Des, originated the Arctic Classic golf tournament and organized an annual Charity Coat Drive. Marjorie also gave back to the broader community - such as through fund raising for nearby Camp Pringle and speaking on behalf of the Canadian Cancer Society
. After leaving Arbutus Ridge in July, she moved to her new home in Calgary, near Greg and family, where she enjoyed the closeness of family and shared stories and experiences with her great-grandsons. She was happy and healthy in her new home and died peacefully in the night. Owing to COVID-19 there will be no funeral or celebration. Therefore, instead, we ask that you simply take a moment and remember a shared occasion you had with our mother. Derek Pratt: dpratt@planistics.com Greg Pratt: greg@barrnonemarketing.com