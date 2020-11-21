You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

Marjorie SWEET
1927 - 2020
MARJORIE SWEET Born October 3, 1927 to John and Beatrix Patten in Sheffield, UK, died November 15, 2020 in Toronto of the coronavirus. Predeceased by her older brother Kenneth, survived by her younger brother Geoffrey. Wife of Ronald F. G. Sweet, to whom she was 'a pearl of great price' throughout almost seventy years of marriage. Mother of Caroline (grandson Dylan Stewart), Andrew (Sandi, grandsons Brendan and Tyler), and Katy (Dónal). In her last four years she became a great-grandmother to Dylan and Angela's children, Audrey and Gavin. Trained as a Junior School teacher in the UK, Marjorie taught in the London and Manchester areas before emigrating with her husband in 1955 to the U.S.A., where she taught in Hammond, Ind. In 1959 they moved to Canada where, after rearing her three children in Toronto, she resumed teaching as a Special Education teacher in schools of the former North York Board of Education. B.A. (Roosevelt), B.Ed. (Toronto). She had a sharp Yorkshire wit, but was the kindest of women and took a special delight in children. Her gregarious nature and cheeky banter drew others to her. She loved her family more than anything, and they loved her. A devout Anglican and keen tennis player, she was also a faithful member of the University Arts Women's Club of the University of Toronto. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a thanksgiving service for her life and for the burial of her cremated remains will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada, 20 Eglinton Ave. W, 16th floor, Toronto, ON M4R 1K8. Condolences may be left at www.aftercare.org

Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 21 to Nov. 25, 2020.
