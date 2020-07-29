|
|
MARJORIE UNDERWOOD Passed away peacefully, at Mount Sinai Hospital, on Monday, July 20, 2020, with her daughter, Caroline, by her side. She would have been 92 on August 3. Predeceased by her loving husband, Gordon, Marjorie was the dearly beloved mother of Caroline (Omer) and Heather (Alain). Dear grandmother to Julie (Luca) and Andrea (Edmund) and great-gran to Nathaniel and Nico. She was very proud of her Welsh heritage and loved to tell stories about growing up in Abertillery. She worked as a Sister in the surgery at the Royal Eye Infirmary in Plymouth, UK. After immigrating to Canada in 1965, she was a veterinary assistant and a real estate agent, while she and Gordon made homes in eastern Ontario in Scarborough, Gananoque, and Moira. Marjorie loved life. She enjoyed reading, dancing, playing golf and drinking champagne. She had many great travel adventures and went to Italy, Spain and Belize with her daughters who had a hard time keeping up with her. She visited Heather and her family in Sint Maarten many times and even went sailing - not her favourite pasttime. She will be missed by her many friends at the Christie Gardens Apartments, where she lived for the past 17 years. The cremation has occurred and a celebration of life will take place at a later date. The family will celebrate her life virtually on her birthday with her favourite champagne. Donations to the Toronto Public Library Foundation would be greatly appreciated by the family.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 29 to Aug. 2, 2020