Marjory Joyce Holmes


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
MARJORY JOYCE HOLMES
March 10, 1933 - February 26, 2019

Marjory passed away
peacefully in Toronto after a
long battle with Alzheimer's.
Predeceased by her loving
parents, Benjamin Thomas
Holmes and Maxine Huntsley
Holmes. Lovingly
remembered by her younger
sister, Janet Holmes. 

Longtime employee of Crown
Life and volunteer for many
years at the Royal Ontario
Museum, Marjory was a
gentle soul who loved travel,
music, books and art. Special
thanks to the wonderful staff
of Isabel and Arthur Meighen
Manor, Davis Place, Toronto,
for their wonderful care. 

Cremation has taken place. A
celebration of Marjory's life is
planned to be included within
the annual memorial service
at Isabel and Arthur Meighen
Manor to be held this spring.
In lieu of flowers, donations in
her honour may be sent to
the Salvation Army. 
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 5 to Mar. 12, 2019
