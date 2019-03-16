You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
The Mansion,
506 Princess Street,
Kingston, ON
View Map
Mark Andrew JONES
Mark Andrew JONES Obituary
MARK ANDREW JONES December 13, 1955 - March 7, 2019 On March 7, 2019, Mark Jones passed away after a brief illness, in his 64th year. Mark was born in Ottawa, Ontario to Norman and Ainslie Jones and was the middle child of three. He was predeceased by both parents and his older brother, Evan, and is survived by his adopted sister, Kim (MacLaurin). Mark's enduring passion in life was rock and roll music. He immersed himself in the Ottawa music scene during the 1970s/80s, then moved to Kingston, where he cheerfully volunteered at the Kingston Food Bank for 24 years as well as helped out with his encyclopedic knowledge of music at Zap Records. Thank you to his cousin, Sharron Jones, her partner, Linda Lemay, and his stepsister, Frances Paquette for staying by his hospital bedside every day during the last couple of weeks of Mark's life. Mark's charisma, unique humour and selfless love permeated all those who knew him. A celebration of life will be held at The Mansion, 506 Princess Street, Kingston at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Donations may be made to the War Amps in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 16 to Mar. 20, 2019
