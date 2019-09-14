|
|
MARK GLEN GREGORY It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Mark Glen Ellwood Gregory at the age of 45. He passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on September 11, 2019. Mark is survived by his wife of 17 years, Kristen; their three sons, Bennett (13), Cooper (11), and Hewitt (9); his parents, Glen and Ruth Ann Gregory; sister, Sheri Burn; brother-in-law, Scott Burn; in-laws, Harry and Annemarie Klassen; brother in-law, Brent Klassen; sisters-in-law, Kathleen Klassen and Val Steinmann; his nephews, Kieran, Nathan, Joel, Carter and Kaelen; and his nieces, Lauren and Allison. Mark was born in Woodstock, Ontario on June 28, 1974 and attended Huron Park Secondary School. He graduated from McMaster University with a degree in Commerce. He married the love of his life on October 19, 2002 and in 2005, 2007, and 2010 welcomed three beautiful boys who were the most important thing in his life. Being diagnosed in 2002 with Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis he realized how to live life to the fullest and appreciate everything he had. He was a rare combination of someone who had a love of life and a firm understanding of what was important - the simplicity of living a life with those you love. Mark loved his Collingwood winter weekends snowboarding followed by fireside chats with friends and family. Skiing in Whistler with his family and his annual boys ski trip were always highlights. Summer fun was equally loved with family summer road trips, wake surfing with his boys and best buds and an end of day swim at sunset rock at his beloved cottage on Skeleton Lake. He cherished his ongoing renovation projects with Kristen, Sunday football with Cooper, late night chats with Bennett and fishing alongside Hewitt and his dad. He was an unapologetic Denver Broncos fan, avid fantasy football player and devote Kid Rock follower. He was one of the kindest, silliest, easiest going guys you could know. He is gone far too soon but will never be forgotten. His smile is way too big to go away. And for that we are thankful. "If it looks good, you'll see it. If it sounds right, you'll feel it. If it's marketed right, you'll buy it. But...if it's real, you'll feel it." - Kid Rock "Let's rock on." - Mark Gregory, at the end. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 18th from 4-7 p.m. at the Morley Bedford Funeral Home, 159 Eglinton Avenue West (2 lights west of Yonge St.) A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 20th at 3 p.m. at Christ Church Deer Park, 1570 Yonge Street (at Heath Street) with a reception to follow at the Toronto Cricket Club, 141 Wilson Avenue at 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to support primary sclerosing cholangitis research at Toronto General Hospital would be appreciated by the family. Please visit www.tgwhf.ca/tribute or call 416-603-5300.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 14 to Sept. 18, 2019