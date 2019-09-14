You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morley Bedford Funeral Services
159 Eglinton Avenue West
Toronto, ON M4R 1A8
(416) 489-8733
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Morley Bedford Funeral Home
159 Eglinton Avenue West
Toronto, ON
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
3:00 PM
Christ Church Deer Park
1570 Yonge Street
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
5:00 PM
Toronto Cricket Club
141 Wilson Avenue
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark GREGORY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Glen GREGORY


1974 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark Glen GREGORY Obituary
MARK GLEN GREGORY It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Mark Glen Ellwood Gregory at the age of 45. He passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on September 11, 2019. Mark is survived by his wife of 17 years, Kristen; their three sons, Bennett (13), Cooper (11), and Hewitt (9); his parents, Glen and Ruth Ann Gregory; sister, Sheri Burn; brother-in-law, Scott Burn; in-laws, Harry and Annemarie Klassen; brother in-law, Brent Klassen; sisters-in-law, Kathleen Klassen and Val Steinmann; his nephews, Kieran, Nathan, Joel, Carter and Kaelen; and his nieces, Lauren and Allison. Mark was born in Woodstock, Ontario on June 28, 1974 and attended Huron Park Secondary School. He graduated from McMaster University with a degree in Commerce. He married the love of his life on October 19, 2002 and in 2005, 2007, and 2010 welcomed three beautiful boys who were the most important thing in his life. Being diagnosed in 2002 with Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis he realized how to live life to the fullest and appreciate everything he had. He was a rare combination of someone who had a love of life and a firm understanding of what was important - the simplicity of living a life with those you love. Mark loved his Collingwood winter weekends snowboarding followed by fireside chats with friends and family. Skiing in Whistler with his family and his annual boys ski trip were always highlights. Summer fun was equally loved with family summer road trips, wake surfing with his boys and best buds and an end of day swim at sunset rock at his beloved cottage on Skeleton Lake. He cherished his ongoing renovation projects with Kristen, Sunday football with Cooper, late night chats with Bennett and fishing alongside Hewitt and his dad. He was an unapologetic Denver Broncos fan, avid fantasy football player and devote Kid Rock follower. He was one of the kindest, silliest, easiest going guys you could know. He is gone far too soon but will never be forgotten. His smile is way too big to go away. And for that we are thankful. "If it looks good, you'll see it. If it sounds right, you'll feel it. If it's marketed right, you'll buy it. But...if it's real, you'll feel it." - Kid Rock "Let's rock on." - Mark Gregory, at the end. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 18th from 4-7 p.m. at the Morley Bedford Funeral Home, 159 Eglinton Avenue West (2 lights west of Yonge St.) A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 20th at 3 p.m. at Christ Church Deer Park, 1570 Yonge Street (at Heath Street) with a reception to follow at the Toronto Cricket Club, 141 Wilson Avenue at 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to support primary sclerosing cholangitis research at Toronto General Hospital would be appreciated by the family. Please visit www.tgwhf.ca/tribute or call 416-603-5300.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 14 to Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now