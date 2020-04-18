You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
1948 - 2020
MARK GOLDEN August 6, 1948 - April 9, 2020 Mark Golden, born in Winnipeg on August 6, 1948, died in Winnipeg April 9, 2020. Raised in Ottawa, Ph.D. Toronto 1981, teacher, scholar, activist, Professor Emeritus, University of Winnipeg, Honorary President of the Classical Association of Canada. Survived by son Max (Stephanie), newborn grandson Owen Markus; best friend/sweetie Jo-Anne Douglas; mother Molly; nieces Julia (Joe), Darcy (Jordan), their children, and their mom Charlotte Bell. Predeceased by his father David; brother Peter; sister Sari; and infant daughter Katie Rose. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to either the Peter Golden Social Justice Fund c/o Victoria Foundation, #200 - 703 Broughton St, Victoria, BC V8W 1E2 or the Errol Black Chair in Labour Studies, Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives Manitoba, #301 - 583 Ellice Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3B 1Z7. A celebration of Mark's life will be held in the summer when we can hopefully hug each other. Condolences may be left at www.alternacremation.ca.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 18 to Apr. 22, 2020
