DR. MARK HOLMES Dr Mark Holmes (esteemed educator and writer) passed away peacefully at Extendicare Port Hope surrounded by love Thursday, February 20, 2020. Friends will be received at the Allison Funeral Home, 103 Mill St. North Port Hope on March 6th from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at St. Mark's Anglican Church, 51 King St., Port Hope on March 7th at 11:00 a.m. If desired, Memorial Contributions can be made by cheque to St. Mark's Anglican Church or made out to a charity of your choice at the visitation or service or through the Allison Funeral Home www.allisonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 29 to Mar. 4, 2020
