MARK JOHN BRUCE GALLOP Markham, Ontario Mark John Bruce Gallop died peacefully on April 1, 2020, with his wife and sons at his bedside. Born in Oxford, England, on January 22, 1941, Mark was the middle son of Kate and Kingsley Gallop. Mark taught history and economics for the Toronto Board of Education. He married Karen Grimshaw in 1981 and they had two sons, Duncan Ross and John Kingsley, who will miss their father greatly. Grandpa Gallop will also be missed by grandchildren, Audrey, Aurora, Everett and Malcolm; by his daughters-in-law, Alix Hagman and Jacqueline Beaudry; and by his brothers, Richard (wife Ruth) and Peter (wife Mandy) and their families, but most of all by his wife, Karen. His sudden illness was an immense shock. He will be greatly missed. Donations may be made to cancer research.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 4 to Apr. 8, 2020