Or Copy this URL to Share

MARK SHOOM On Saturday, October 31, 2020. Mark Shoom, beloved son of Eileen and the late Sonny Shoom. Dear brother and brother-in-law of Donna Shoom-Kirsch, Allan Shoom and Brenda Singleton, and Adrienne Shoom and Mark Lambert. Loved uncle of Matthew and Natasha, Jay and Allison, Andrew and Andrea, Gregory and Laura, Zachary and Carol, Emmet, Sonny, Sam, Jack, and Edie. A Family graveside service will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store