MARK WILLIAM HAYWARD Age 48 of Toronto and formerly of Halifax, Mark passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 in Toronto. He was the beloved son of William and Mary (Sullivan) Hayward of Halifax. Surviving are his dear wife and friend, Janel Fisher, his loving sisters Anne Cairns (Michael), Maureen Hayward of Halifax, and his much loved nephews Patrick and Will Cairns. Mark was a graduate of Saint Mary's University. He lived and worked in Toronto for 18 years as a bicycle messenger, union official, and hospital administrator. He loved riding his bike and traveled the world before settling in Toronto. He enjoyed life and had many friends in Toronto, Halifax, and around the world. Mark was a leader in the global bike messenger community and spent time travelling to many countries to organize and participate in bicycle messenger races. He was one of the people who came up with the motto of the Toronto Bike Messenger Association "You Never Ride Alone". His loss is felt around the world where he built a legacy for his passion in community organizing and improving the lives of working people. Mark touched many people's lives and helped so many people over the years, he was known to be the most trustworthy and dependable of friends. He was the kind of person the world couldn't afford to lose. A celebration of Mark's life will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at JA Snow Funeral Home, 339 Lacewood Drive in Halifax. Memorial gifts may be made in Mark's name to , the Toronto Humane Society, or any group supporting worker's rights.
