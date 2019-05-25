MARKO MIHIC MD Emeritus It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved Marko. He left us peacefully on May 21, 2019. Devoted husband of the late Nada, beloved father of Niko (Beatriz) and Alan (Sonsoles), and treasured grandfather of Luka, Tiziana, Marina, Alejandra and Goran. He was loved by his brothers and sisters, the late Ivanka and Uros, the late Srecko and Annette, Visnja and Ante, Nadica and Stanko, Drazen and Daniella, and all their children. He lived a wonderful long strong and meaningful life impacting thousands. In his 50 years as a physician, he worked tirelessly for his patients and was loved and respected by all. As a researcher in Diabetes he made tremendous contributions to the field publishing a multitude of papers. He also introduced the technique of fine needle thyroid biopsy to Canada. He was a true patriot of his native Croatia. During its struggle for independence and in his capacity as Prior of the Sovereign Military Order of St. John of Jerusalem in Toronto, he persuaded a multitude of companies, organizations, and individuals to contribute to the cause and collected and delivered a colossal amount of medical supplies (3600 truck loads) to Zagreb. For his efforts he was awarded the Order of Danice Hrvatske by the President of Croatia Dr. Franjo Tudjman. After retiring as a physician at 82 years of age, he decided to further contribute to the Croatian community of Toronto by establishing Cronet a television program that ran weekly for over a year on Omni television celebrating Croatian culture in Toronto. He lived life with purpose, conviction, and an indomitable will, guided by love for his family, and his fellow man. He will forever be treasured and remembered. A funeral Mass will be held on Thursday the 30th of May at 10:00 a.m. at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church, 1300 Leslie St., North York, followed by a remembrance at 215 The Donway West. Published in The Globe and Mail from May 25 to May 29, 2019