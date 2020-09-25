MARLENE ANN MASLECK (Nee Murdoch) 1934 - 2020 Passed away September 5, 2020 at the Glebe Centre in Ottawa from Alzheimer's. Survived by her husband Ron. Predeceased by her sisters Frances (late Beverley Watson) and Willa (Gordon McGibbon). Survived by her nieces and nephews, Jayne Watson (Peter), Jim Watson, Gail McGibbon, Blair McGibbon (Liz), and sisters- and brothers-in-law, Arlene Levesque (late Gerald), Helen Reid-Masleck (late Glenn), James Masleck (Jo-Ann), Carolyn Masleck, Raymond Masleck (Linda), and, and nieces- and nephews-in-law Lori O'Brien (John), Alex Masleck (Erin), Anthony Masleck (Shannon), and Krista Harrison (David). Marlene was born and raised on the family farm near Lachute, Quebec. After graduating from Brownsberg High School, she went to work for Price Bros. in Lachute. She later moved to Montreal where she continued working with Price Bros. Ron and Marlene were introduced on a blind date. The relationship blossomed, and they married in 1966. Ron had qualified as a Chartered Accountant with the prestigious firm of McDonald Currie & Co. and continued working with the firm. They shortly took up residence in Kirkland, a bedroom community to Montreal, and thoroughly enjoyed their new life style. Marlene had left Price Bros, and was working for a pharmaceutical firm. In 1968, Ron joined the International Division of The Royal Bank of Canada. A transfer to England was the first of many moves back and forth for a total of 15 years living primarily in London, but also Amsterdam. They took advantage of the times they were residents in Europe to travel extensively in the Middle and Far East. Marlene's favorite was Singapore. Marlene much enjoyed London and easily made friends. She worked for a time in the office of the Agent General for Alberta, and was loved by all in the Canadian Women's Club. Her thoughtfulness, her kind and gentle manner, led to her being affectionately referred to as "Lady Marlene". Ron and Marlene frequently entertained colleagues, family and friends, and Marlene was always a most gracious hostess. The last transfer was back to Toronto in 1994, and Ron moved from the International Division into Head Office. They settled into a lovely home in mid-town Toronto, re-establishing with the family circle, friends and contacts, including some from their London days. Marlene joined St. George's Golf & Country Club where Ron had been a member for many years, and was soon a happy part of the Ladies Section. The cottage was renovated into a year-round oasis. The Caribbean became the preferred winter holiday. Ron soon retired, and it was obvious they considered the next fifteen years as the best of their married life. Marlene's presence added to the enjoyment of every family gathering, large or small. She was fond of everyone, and everyone was fond of Marlene. Tragically, she was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2010. Her gradual decline was an emotionally difficult time for Ron and saddened all who loved her. She will be deeply missed by all. At her request, Marlene has been cremated, followed by interment at Pinecrest Cemetery in Ottawa. A private ceremony will be held at a later date. Ron and the family wish to express their profuse thanks to the Glebe Centre, and especially the Queenswood staff, for the professional and dedicated care Marlene received.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store