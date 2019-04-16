Marsha P. HANEN C. M. Formerly President of the University of Winnipeg, President of the Board of the Victoria Symphony, Professor of Philosophy & Dean of General Studies at the University of Calgary, died peacefully at home with family in Victoria, BC on Saturday, April 13, 2019 after living for an extended time with non-Hodgkins lymphoma. Born in Calgary in 1936, Marsha's life was influenced from the beginning by the theme of education connected to leadership, community, and culture. Her parents, both child immigrants (via Winnipeg) were instrumental in the founding and ongoing life of the I.L. Peretz School, a Jewish school that sought to keep alive a rich Yiddish culture alongside a modern education. Music also played a strong role in her early days, as she studied piano and later, as a student at Brown (AB, MA) and Brandeis (PhD), she set the habit of enjoying concerts in the midst of a busy academic and family life. After a decade studying in the U.S. and having two children, in 1966 she returned with her husband and daughters to her hometown and taught in the Department of Philosophy at the University of Calgary. In her long career there, she grew into leadership roles, last as Dean of the Faculty of General Studies which she'd co-founded. She also made lifelong friends, including during a research sabbatical in London, England and a Fellowship in Law and Philosophy at Harvard University. Her wide-ranging interests in higher education and social justice, from philosophy of law to feminist theory, brought her to lead many initiatives encouraging interdisciplinary studies and accessible educational opportunities. She published, and mentored colleagues and students, including many young women breaking career barriers. In 1989, she moved to Winnipeg, with Robert (Bob) Weyant, after their "marriage of true minds", to take the position of President and Vice-Chancellor at the University of Winnipeg. She was one of the first women in prominent leadership roles in higher education. She committed her decade there to the support of inclusive undergraduate arts and science education, to investment in a vibrant campus cultural life, and to preparing the community for a complex, collaborative future. In recognition of the lasting legacy of her leadership work, Spence Street, the pedestrian campus corridor she advocated for, was named Marsha Hanen Way in 2018. During her time at UW, her three grandchildren came into the world and became another great joy of her life and Bob's. Her next move was to Victoria, and to the role of President of the Chumir Foundation for Ethics in Leadership. From 1999-2006 she brought leaders, thinkers, and community members together to engage with challenging issues of civil society. She also became involved with the Victoria Symphony, as President of the Board, Chair of the musical director search committee, supporter of women in music, infusing her last years with life-enriching music and relationships. Honours included induction as a Member of the Order of Canada, Honorary Doctor of Laws from York University, and Honourary Life Member of the Victoria Symphony Society. Every place she lived there was a piano, a colourful garden, CBC Music on the radio, something nice to drink, wonderful travel plans, and the delight of time with friends and close family. Marsha is survived by her brother, Ron; her daughters, Amy and Sharon; her daughter-in-law, Shari; her stepsons, Stephen and David; and her grandchildren, Benson, Anna, and Austin. She was predeceased by her parents, Rowena and Ben Pearlman; by her first husband, Harold Hanen; and in 2017 by her husband, Robert (Bob) Weyant. Burial will take place at Royal Oak Burial Park, www.robp.ca, 4673 Falaise Drive, Victoria at 3 p.m. on Thursday, April 18, 2019. All are welcome, and also invited to gather from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. to share memories at the Wedgewood Estates clubhouse, 2829 Arbutus Road, Victoria. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Marsha's memory to The Victoria Symphony Society, victoriasymphony.ca. Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 16 to Apr. 20, 2019