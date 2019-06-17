You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
MARTHA ANNE HARDY (née Robert) November 3, 1939 - June 14, 2019 Beloved wife and best friend of the late Hagood Hardy. Proud and loving mother and friend to Sarah, David, Jennifer and Christopher, son- in-law Kevin Small, and daughters-in-law Margaret Gillie and Stephanie Nerlich. Devoted grandmother of Tanya and grandson-in-law Rob Bevington, Isabel, Alexandra and Sabine Gillie- Hardy and Livie and Riley Hardy and great grandmother of Josh, Avery and Noah Bevington. Much loved daughter of the late Paul and Aileen Robert. Dear sister and sister-in-law of the late Irene and Gordon Smeaton, Ruth and the late Joseph Robert, Paul Robert and Sally Spofforth, Michelle Robert and D'Arcy Robert and Richard Sniderman. From hanging out in jazz bars as a teenager, to her exceptional parking skills, to her fiercely competitive gin rummy game, to her technical excellence in sound and lighting design for Hagood's concerts, Martha was a passionate advocate for the power and abilities of girls and women, and confidante to all her progeny, but in particular her beloved six granddaughters. A Funeral Mass will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19th at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church at 78 Clifton Rd., Toronto (St. Clair and Mt. Pleasant). If you wish, at Martha's request, donations may be made to the Hagood Hardy Protégé Honour Award at the Minstrel Foundation (www.minstrelfoundation.or g) or the St. Michael's Hospital Foundation (www.stmichaelsfoundation. com). Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Rosar- Morrison Funeral Home, Toronto.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 17 to June 21, 2019
