MARTHA BERNICE HOME CURRIE

MARTHA BERNICE HOME CURRIE Obituary
MARTHA BERNICE HOME CURRIE (née Brown) Martha Currie passed painlessly and peacefully November 9, 2019. She was born May 9, 1925, the daughter of Fredrick and Evelyn (nee Home) Brown. Martha married George Currie who predeceased her in 1986. They had two sons, Jay (Susan Hooey) and Michael (Linda West) and five grandsons, Simon, Philip, George, Sam and Max. A graduate of Trinity College at the University of Toronto, Martha lived in Toronto, Zurich and, from 1964, Vancouver. She was immensely proud of her family, doted on her grandsons, loved art and couldn't stand Trump. She had a very full life. A private interment. In lieu of flowers we would be very grateful for donations to the BC .
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 7 to Dec. 11, 2019
