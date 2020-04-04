|
MARTHA JANE SHORTT (nee O'Neill) July 7, 1927- March 30, 2020 Mom passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones. Predeceased by her husband of 68 years, James Cameron Shortt, she was big sister to Pat Sowden (Bob) and Jay O'Neill (Angela). She was the proud and much loved mother of Chris (Flo), Cathie, Barb (Phipps), Jackie and Deborah. To her amazement she was also the matriarch to twelve adoring grandchildren and nine precious great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank all the staff at Delmanor Wynford for their love and care of both Mom and Dad. A special thank you to Brenda Martin (Doug) for her friendship and support to the family. Mosaic Homecare Services also provided exemplary loving support in her final weeks. A celebration of life and interment at Mount Hope Cemetery will take place at a time in the future when it is safe to gather and toast a very special woman who brought joy to so many. Please consider contributions to a food bank in Martha's memory during these unprecedented times. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 4 to Apr. 8, 2020