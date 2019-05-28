You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of St. Peter & St. Simon
525 Bloor St. East
Toronto, ON
Martha SOUTHGATE
MARTHA MANN SOUTHGATE July 4, 1938 - May 27, 2019 The curtain has come down. A very big show has closed. Martha Mann, award-winning designer of theatre, opera, television and film died Monday. She is mourned by Rex, Rebecca and Barnaby; her sister, Judith; brother, Malcolm; their families; and extended family, and will be remembered by many in the arts community. Her work has graced stages and screens from coast to coast, and across North America, including Stratford, Shaw, and a long residency at Hart House Theatre at University of Toronto. Funeral will take place at the Church of St. Peter & St. Simon, 525 Bloor St. East, Toronto, at 11 a.m., Friday, May 31, 2019. Don't wear black. Martha would like colour.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 28 to June 1, 2019
