MARTHA ROSS ANDERSON November 5, 1940 Toronto, Ontario July 6, 2019 Calgary, Alberta Martha slipped away quietly after a battle with COPD complicated by pneumonia. She was born in Toronto, Ontario, raised in Alliston until she finished high school at Banting Memorial, then returned to Toronto where she worked as a title searcher out of City Hall. Once she retired she moved to Calgary where she enjoyed cards at her seniors group, cruises to Alaska and Mexico, trips to the casino, Stage West & Vertigo Theatre and watching her beloved Toronto Blue Jays. Martha was adored by her many friends in both Toronto and Calgary. She was predeceased by her parents Bruce and Phyllis Anderson and her younger sister Shirley Stewart. Martha is survived by her sister Cindy, nephews Bruce (Juliana) and Ross, her niece Emily (John), brother-in-law Alex and her grandnieces and nephews Luka, Cera, Adelaide, Gordon and Jack. Martha's last weeks were spent at the Peter Lougheed Centre in Calgary. She made instant friends with the nurses and staff who were beyond wonderful, caring and gentle from the ER to Units 39 and 44. It's impossible to fully express her family's gratitude to these wonderful staff members for their honesty, dedication, compassion and expertise. At Martha's request there will be no memorial or funeral service. Should you wish to remember Martha, memorial tributes may be made directly to Calgary Health Trust - Peter Lougheed Centre, Suite 800, 11012 Macleod Trail S.E., Calgary, AB T2J 6A5, Telephone: (403)943-0615, www.thetrust.ca Published in The Globe and Mail from July 13 to July 17, 2019