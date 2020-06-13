|
MARTIN DOUGLAS SINCLAIR January 31, 1932 - June 7, 2020 Martin died peacefully and with dignity as a result of complications from dementia at the Meaford Hospital on June 7, 2020 at the age of 88. Martin is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Catherine Sinclair (nee Langley); his son Derek Sinclair; and his 3 grandchildren, Emma, Ashley, and Lachlan Sinclair, all of Thornbury, ON. He will be remembered fondly by his sisters-in-law, Claire McPhee of Ottawa and Nicole Mitescu of Califoria and their families, his cousins in Scotland, Elaine McLeod, Heather Blyth, Juliet Graham, Scott Graham and their families; his sister-in-law, Amira El-hilali of Cairo; his nieces and nephews, Hala El-hilali of Cairo, Mohamed El-hilali of Montreal; Mona Staples of Toronto, Sharif El-hilali of Toronto, Amanda El-hilali of Mexico; Amr El-hilali and Gihan El-hilali, both of Cairo and other members of his paternal family; the mother of his grandchildren, Nancy Macdonald Sinclair of Thornbury, and his namesake Martin Cassels of Vancouver. He was predeceased by his brothers, Dr. Mostafa El-hilali of Montreal and Medhat El-hilali of Cairo. Martin was born in Edinburgh, Scotland, to the late Janet Martin and Mohamed El-hilali. He went to George Heriot's School and did national service in the Royal Air Force, finishing as an acting pilot officer. As a young journalist, he moved to Canada in 1957, wrote for The Ottawa Journal and The Financial Post, acquired qualifications as an investment dealer, and moved into marketing and communications. In 1970, he founded FPR Communications Ltd., a boutique advertising agency serving the corporate and financial sectors. His passion was aviation and he flew all over the continent, often with the family, and to the cottage on Aylen Lake, ON. He and Catherine lived in North Toronto for 45 years before moving to Thornbury in 2012. A family funeral service will be conducted at St. George's Anglican Church in Clarksburg, ON. Martin's family express their deepest thanks to all who were involved in his care and in particular the outstanding staff at the Meaford Hospital. As your expression of sympathy, donations to the Meaford Hospital Foundation would be appreciated and may be made through the Ferguson Funeral Home, 48 Boucher St. E., Meaford, ON N4L 1B9 to whom arrangements have been entrusted. www.fergusonfuneralhomes.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 13 to June 17, 2020