MARTIN EDWARD MILLER (Marty) It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Martin Edward (Marty) Miller at the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance on Sunday, September 22, 2019. Marty is survived by his loving wife and soulmate, Marion Patricia (Patti) Lee, nee Comiskey; his sister, Sondra Fagenson; his nephews ,Ted (Laurel) Fagenson and David (Edye) Fagenson; his Aunt Bess Roth; his brothers- and sisters-in-law, Bernard (Nellie) Comiskey, Joe (Leitha) Comiskey, Jim (Irene Hooyer) Comiskey, Mike (Cathy) Comiskey, Kate Comiskey, Mary Dunlop (Ron Berlemont), Helen (David, 2013) Allin, John Comiskey, and Bill (Mary Jane) Comiskey; and his cousins, Chuck (Renee) Stern, Marcia (Gary, 2016) Stern, Rochelle (Shlomo) Gabay, Ronnie (Jeni) Mink, Marsha (Irwin) Etkin, Louis (Beth) Mink, Debby (Mike) Ciaccia, Alicia (Mary) Roth, Steve (Nancy) Roth, Nate (Yardena) Roth, and Dan Miller. Marty is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and other cousins. Marty was predeceased by his parents David Miller and Katheryn Miller Presberg, his brother-in-law, Sid Fagenson, and cousins Alan Stern and Aaron Gabay. A service of Jewish faith will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Hinnegan-Peseski Funeral Home, 156 William St. S. Chatham, Ontario (519-352-5120). Interment to follow. Details can be found on their website (www.peseski.com).
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 25 to Sept. 29, 2019