MARTIN, VIOLA ADELAIDE 'Lola'/ (née Hobbs) It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our wonderful, precious Mom on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late Ron Martin. Loving mother of Cindy Waters (Marty), Stephanie Deacon (Fraser) and Linda Capretta (Dave). Cherished Grandma of Jessica (Paul), Kathryn (Kyle), Amy (Derek), Ashleigh (Dave), Melissa (Jesse) (Neil), Matthew (Chelsea), Kelly, Adam, Brandon (Robyn) and Mark. Loving Great-Grandma of Thomas, C.J., Alyssa, Eric, Deacon, Kourtney, Ryder and Elina. Dear sister of Shirley Wallis (late George) and the late Cookie Kinrade (Ken). Predeceased by her brother-in-law Doug Martin (late Mary Lou) and sister-in-law Shirley Weir (late Jim). Lola will be greatly missed by her friends and family. We would like to thank Amanda, Heather, Susie, Tony and Nada for taking such great care of Mom while she was at the Brant Centre. As per her wishes, cremation has taken place. For those who wish, donations in memory of Lola can be made to the Alzheimer's Society. You are free now Mom. We love you. Published in The Globe and Mail from May 25 to May 29, 2019