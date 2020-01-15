|
MARVELLE KOFFLER, O Ont (née Seligman) Passed away peacefully at her residence, surrounded by her family and caregivers on Tuesday morning, January 14, 2020. Awoman of endless grace, Marvelle described her life as magical, adventurous and like adream. Adored by her lifelong love Murray and beloved husband of sixty-seven glorious years, and cherished by her children, Leon and Rachelli, Theo, Tom andAnna, Adam and Lisa, Tiana and Marc. Marvelle treasured her twenty-seven grandchildren, Shawn, Elinor and Roy, Gabrielle, Romi, Mia, Omri, Itamar, Dustin and Austina, Brandon and Austin, Corey and Chelsea, Jamie and Meryl, Zachary and Bridgette, Logan and Elle V, Quade and Elle B., Daniel and Nicole, Jack, Alex and Julian and her first great- grandchild, Geffen Murray. A woman of vision,Marvelle was committed to pushing the boundaries for the betterment of womans'health, the Arts and Science. A private family service will take place to honour Marvelle's passing followed by a an open shiva at 22 Knightswood Road, Toronto, commencing Wednesday, January 15th in the evening at 7:00 p.m. In recognition of Marvelle's passionate commitment to community, donations may bedirected to: The Marvelle Koffler Breast Center c/o Mount Sinai Foundation and/or The Koffler Centre of the Arts.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 15 to Jan. 19, 2020