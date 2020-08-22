|
DR. MARVIN B. GOLDMAN 1937 - 2020 It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Dr. Marvin Goldman, the son of Mac Goldman and Anne Wolfe, on Friday, August 21, 2020. He was a graduate from the University of Toronto, Faculty of Medicine and practiced neurology in Scarborough for over 30 years. Marvin will forever remain in the heart of his wife Annamaria Eisler, and will be greatly missed by his brother, Gerry (Myriam), sons David and Kevin, stepson Jonathan (Jessica) and grandsons Sebastian and Theo. Marvin's memory will remain cherished by his many relatives, friends, and patients. As an expression of sympathy, please consider a donation to your favourite charity.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 22 to Aug. 26, 2020