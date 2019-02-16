MARY AGNEW (née Treneman) Passed away peacefully in her 102nd year at Southlake Village in Newmarket, Ontario. She was born on December 27, 1917 in Hamilton, Ontario. After graduating as a young nurse, she crossed the Atlantic in the troop ship Queen Mary and served as a front line nurse following the D-Day landings. Mary returned to Canada, graduating from the University of Toronto with a degree in psychology where she met the love of her life. Mary and Neil were married in 1950 and went west to Saskatchewan where Mary fell in love with the prairies. She expressed this love through her artwork while raising a family. On returning to Ontario, she blended psychology and the arts, working with children as a skillful therapist and guide. Mary was an eclectic thinker and a scholar. Her love of history, nature and culture is reflected in her fascinating travel journals, her dedication to conservation, and the many years she spent volunteering at the King Township Museum. She is survived by her loving son and daughter Tim and Wendy and their spouses Trish Agnew and Richard Gorrie. A visitation for Mary will be held Friday, March 8, 2019 from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 p.m. at Thompson Funeral Home, 530 Industrial Parkway South, Aurora, ON L4G 6W8. A Celebration of Life will occur Saturday, March 9, 2019 from at 11 a.m. in the Thompson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment King City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mary's memory may be made to Federation of Ontario Naturalists. https://ontarionature.org/give. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ThompsonFH-Aurora.com for the Agnew family. Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 16 to Feb. 20, 2019