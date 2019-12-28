You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
MARY ALICE CULLEY 'May' / (née McElhatton) Passed away peacefully on December 24, 2019 at the age of 100 with family by her side, beloved wife of the late James Culley. She will be sadly missed by daughter Janet Morris (Michael), grandchildren Laura, Ian, Theresa/Tijiki and Erica/Rani and great- grandchildren Silas and Faris Sparrow. Visitation will be at the Morley Bedford Funeral Home, 159 Eglinton Avenue West, on Thursday, January 2nd from 7 - 9 p.m. and a Memorial Service will be held in the Bedford chapel on Friday, January 3rd at 11 a.m.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
