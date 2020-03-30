|
MARY ALMA MAHONEY (née Sneath) February 3, 1934 - March 26, 2020 Mary passed away peacefully with family by her side at The Edinburg Residence in Ottawa. She was pre- deceased by her parents, Alma and George Sneath, her sister Joan Warke (Chris) and her husband, Pat Mahoney. She is survived by her sister D'Arcy Joyce (Murray), her children, Michael, Patrick (Diana), Sheila (Tom) and D'Arcy, and her grandchildren, James, Maighdlin, Matthew, Brendan, John-Patrick, Liam and Nathan. Mary was born in Regina. She graduated from the University of Manitoba with a degree in nutrition. She settled into life in Calgary, raising four young kids, before the family moved to Ottawa in 1969. As her young children grew, Mary returned to work in retail, becoming a fixture in kitchen stores and art galleries in downtown Ottawa. Her business legacy is Books on Beechwood, which she founded at the age of 60 with her partner Jean. The bookstore was proudly independent, supported local authors with book readings and held book clubs at seniors' homes. She sold her interest in the store in 2001 but was pleased that it continues to be a focal point of the neighbourhood at 35 Beechwood Ave. Mary was a force in the community and in the city. She gave her time to, and fundraised for, countless charities. She joked that she could never say no. A small sample of her work over the years: She chaired the Rockcliffe Park Book Fair, sold bricks to build Ottawa's first Ronald McDonald House, organized the first Home for the Holidays boutique, made jam for the Maycourt Boutique and soup for Syrian refugees, and at age 75 travelled to Lesotho to work with children and grandmothers with Help Lesotho. She was an avid supporter of the arts, including the NAC Orchestra and the Great Canadian Theatre Company. One of Mary's most enduring passions and sources of strength was St. Bartholomew's Church. She served as Rector's Warden and co-dedicated the Church's baptismal font. Mary also never said no to an invitation to travel. Her positive spirit and energy made her an ideal companion. Her love of travel took her around the world to places like China, Egypt, India, Kenya, Lesotho, Tunisia and, at the age of 73, to the top of Mount Vesuvius. Barbados, Maui and the cottage at Lac Duncan, where she was usually surrounded by family, were particular favourites. Mary was a sports enthusiast. She loved tennis, golf and pilates. Despite not taking up skiing until she was an adult, she taught all four of her children how to ride the T-bar at Camp Fortune. Her hobbies included book clubs, bridge and gardening. She was a founder of the Ottawa Guild of Potters. She loved entertaining; she was famous for her garden parties and her Christmas dinners were legendary. Throughout her life, Mary was her children's biggest fan and their fiercest advocate. She loved being a grandmother and adored each of her grandchildren. She had a huge circle of friends and admirers. She will be deeply missed. Mary's family wishes to express our sincerest thanks to the wonderful, devoted staff at The Edinburg Residence. A funeral will be held at a later date. For those who wish, donations in Mary's name to Help Lesotho's Project Granny at www.helplesotho.org/ would be appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 30 to Apr. 3, 2020