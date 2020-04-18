You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rosar-Morrison Funeral Home & Chapel
467 Sherbourne Street
Toronto, ON M4X1K5
(416) 924-1408
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary ALEXANDER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann ALEXANDER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ann ALEXANDER Obituary
MARY ANN ALEXANDER November 8, 1942 - April 10, 2020 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Mary Ann, on Friday, April 10, 2020, at St. Michael's Hospital. Mary Ann is survived by her sister, Beverly; brother- in-law, Douglas Valentine; half siblings, Teddy and Philip, and predeceased by Susan; nieces, Deborah and Sarah; nephews, Christopher (Christina), Mark (Stephanie); and many great nieces and nephews. Her cousin, Dr. Anna Jarvis (Del), of Toronto was especially close to her. Mary Ann will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by her family, friends, and colleagues at St. Michael's Hospital. The family would like to express sincere gratitude to the Cardiology team, Dr. Gordon Moe, Haytham Sharar, and the nurses in the Cardiology wing. Pastoral care and special nursing care provided the added comfort in her final hours. We are grateful to all her caregivers who allowed her to remain at home. A Funeral Mass, to be announced at a later date, will be held at St. Basil's Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, donations in memoriam may be made to St. Michael's Hospital Foundation. Online condolences may be left at www.rosar-morrison.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 18 to Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -