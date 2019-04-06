MARY ANN LOACH (née Dr. Mary Ann Hooey) April 10, 1934 - April 4, 2019 Our Mom died peacefully on Thursday, April 4, 2019. She will be deeply missed by her loving children Elizabeth, David (Peter), Peter (Traci), and Mary (Jay). Dear grandmother of Julia, Jack, Cameron, Liam, Madison and Alyssa. Mary Ann was the beloved wife, best friend and soulmate of Dr Lynn Loach who predeceased her. She was also predeceased by her parents Dr Lawrence and Tilly Hooey and by her siblings Dick, Margaret and Doug Hooey. Mary Ann was born and raised in Sudbury, Ontario. Growing up Mary Ann was active in guiding, sports, and her church. She was an excellent student and a talented musician who enjoyed singing and playing the piano and organ throughout her life. She spent many happy summers at the family cottage on Lake Ramsey. Following in the footsteps of her beloved Father, (2T6), Mary Ann attended medical school at The University of Toronto, graduating in 1959. It was there that she met Lynn, a fellow medical student. Marrying in June of 1960, they embarked on a lifelong partnership, raising a family, building their medical careers, and sharing many interests including gardening, travel and their badminton club. Their adventure together lasted almost 58 years until Lynn's passing last May. Mary Ann had a long medical career first as a Haematologist at The Wellesley Hospital and later as Medical Director and Chief of Medical Staff at St John's Rehabilitation Hospital. She was also an Assistant Professor of Medicine at U of T. She was a caring and dedicated clinician who cared deeply for the well-being of her patients and who in turn was admired and respected by them. In addition to her many accomplishments in the field of medicine, at a time when that was still somewhat rare for a woman, she was the quintessential wife, mother and homemaker. She was never happier than when she was baking and sewing for her family and welcoming friends into her home. Mary Ann was widely read and active in her church including singing in the choir and teaching Sunday school. Her day started by completing both the quick and cryptic crossword puzzles and solving the Sudoku puzzle. Mary Ann suffered from a debilitating illness that took her speech and movement from her in her final years and prevented her from enjoying the things she loved. However, she bore her illness bravely with grace and never a word of complaint. Even when few words remained, all visitors and caregivers received her thanks and her beautiful smile. Mary Ann will be remembered for her kindness, sweetness and her loving demeanour and will be deeply missed. We would like to thank Mom's caregivers for their kindness and excellent care. The family will receive friends at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville Avenue) on Monday, April 8th from 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held in The Church of St. Timothy, 100 Old Orchard Grove, Toronto on Tuesday, April 9th at 11:00 a.m. with a reception to follow in the parish hall. If so wished, donations may be made to the Movement Disorders Center, Toronto General & Western Hospital Foundation (www.uhn.ca, or, R.Fraser Elliott Building, 5th Floor, 5S-801 190 Elizabeth Street, Toronto, ON M5G 2C4). Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com. Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 6 to Apr. 10, 2019