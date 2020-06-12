|
|
MARY ANN MARSHALL Ann passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020 from pancreatic cancer, at the age of 78. She was born February 11, 1942 to Mary and Walter Faulds and grew up in St. Thomas, Ontario. She married James Parker Marshall in April of 1967; he sadly predeceased her in January, 1979. Ann is survived by her children, Maureen, Alanna and Patricia; their husbands, Jonathan, Stefano and Jamie; as well as her sisters, Margaret, Catherine, Marnin, Sheila, Mary Jo; and her brother Paul and their spouses. Her second brother, John, passed away tragically in 2002. She also remained close with, and considered her sisters-in-law, Jacqueline, Ann and Susan, to be dear friends as well as family. All of these individuals, including her nieces and nephews, she loved and touched deeply. Ann loved her family and especially her grandchildren, Simon, Benjamin, Aidan, Sean, Emma, Mia and Jayanna. She was proud of her career, having led her husband's pension fund consultancy firm, James P. Marshall, Inc. after his passing. The success of the firm and the impact she made were due in no small part to the people she surrounded herself with and with whom she shared a passion and dedication to the service they provided. Ann was a "do gooder," giving freely of her time, whether it was with charitable work, board representation for non-profit organizations or simply sitting down with someone who wanted her advice. She believed strongly in education, having started her career as a teacher. For Ann, giving back and leaving a positive impact on society and her community were important. She was a loving mother, grandmother, mentor and friend to many. She cherished these relationships. She also loved food; anyone who knew her would have shared a good roast beef dinner, bread, cookies and especially fries! Ann had always wanted to travel, but ill health prevented her from doing so to the extent she would have liked. However, she never complained, but rather became active in areas such as bridge, golfing, book club and mahjong. She attended every grandchild's concert, recital, grandparent's day or graduation and continued the yearly tradition of welcoming a very boisterous Christmas Eve celebration. Due to Covid restrictions we will postpone a celebration of her life until such time that all family and friends can join. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care. This organization ensured she was provided with the care and dignity she deserved. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com. Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel 416-487-4523
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 12 to June 16, 2020