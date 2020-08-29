You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

Mary Ann OSTLER
MARY ANN OSTLER After a brief but courageous battle with cancer, Mary Ann Ostler (nee Jamer) passed away in her Ajax home surrounded by family on August 23, 2020. Mary was the beloved wife of Daniel Herbert Ostler, with whom she celebrated 50 years of marriage this February. She was a warm and loving Mum to her three girls, Andrea, Kirsten (Kevin), and Laurel (Jesse), and cherished Gran to her four grandsons, James, Oliver, Reid, and Sawyer. Mary was a dear sister to younger brother Roderick Jamer (Louise Mullie), and is predeceased by her mother, June Jamer. Mary lovingly cultivated relationships throughout her life and consistently took on the role of caregiver. There are many who will miss her affection, thoughtfulness, and support, including a large extended family and the great friends she gathered throughout her 72 years. Whether supporting Dan as he completed his education, nurturing the family as a stay-at-home Mum, or providing care for ailing family members, Mary gave generously, frequently putting others' needs before her own. In recent years, Mary's roles included avid gardener, voracious reader, and chief sommelier at 'Clos Daniel'. Since childhood, as a place of family connection and great serenity, Mary loved to spend her summers at Little Cedar Lake in Denbigh, Ontario. Per Mary's wishes there will be an intimate family scattering of ashes at Little Cedar Lake sometime in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations to Pancreatic Cancer Canada would be welcomed. Please see Tribute Wall at https://newcastlefuneralhome.com/

Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 29 to Sep. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Newcastle Funeral Home - Newcastle
386 Mill St. S.
Newcastle, ON L1B 1C6
(905) 987-3964
August 28, 2020
We will always remember the phone conversations we had with Mary, so supportive and encouraging she always was. She listened with a big heart and left you feeling that she cared. We will never forget her. Rest in Peace dear Mary.
Joseph and Debbie Marks
Neighbor
