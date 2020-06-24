|
MARY ANN WALSH Mary Ann Walsh, also known professionally as Ann Kelly Walsh (Artist), passed away peacefully in Burlington on Friday, June 19, 2020 following an extraordinarily courageous battle with ALS. Daughter of William McDonough Kelly and Elizabeth Ann Paul (both predeceased), she is survived by her husband, Larry, of 53 years, her sons Michael (Vera) and Stephen (Pauline), her grandsons Liam(LYTTMABIT), Jeremy(LYTIAB), Ryan(LYTBAP), and Brooks(LYF), and her sister Patricia Parr (Brian). Neither the words of the English language nor the skill and competence of the writer is remotely adequate to properly describe the remarkable grace, diversity and magnitude of her personality, skills and accomplishments. Her love for her family and friends was the most important part of her life. Those who knew her will understand -those who did not will never know how much they missed. The world is a poorer place! According to her wishes, cremation has taken place. Also according to her wishes, a reception will be held at a later date.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 24 to June 28, 2020