MARY ANNE ASKIN Passed away on August 6, 2019 after a short but valiant battle with cancer. Mary Anne was born on April 27, 1958 in Fort William, Ontario to Muriel Askin and the late Alfred Askin. She grew up with her three siblings: Rob (Elaine), Jane (Rick), and Nancy, first in Iroquois Falls, and then in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario. Mary Anne met Ted in 1983 while she was in Windsor on a job placement. They married 11 months later and celebrated their 35th anniversary just nine days before her passing. Mary Anne and Ted raised three wonderful children Tim, Bryan and Natalie, who provided Mary Anne with extraordinary care in her final days. She was a loving and proud mother who was a mentor, travel companion, and best friend to her children. They will miss weekends at the cottage, travelling the world, and playing board games with her. Mary Anne's spirit lives on in each of her children who are grateful for every moment they had with her. Mary Anne dedicated her life to the well-being and dignity of others. She worked as an occupational therapist for almost 40 years after graduating from the University of Western Ontario. Her work at the John McGivney Children's Centre in Windsor with children with physical, cognitive, and developmental disabilities and her work with military veterans were very meaningful for Mary Anne. She made the world a better place for her patients, their families, and everyone whose life she touched. Mary Anne loved spending time at the cottage in Muskoka (regardless of the season), curling, quilting, and gardening. She treasured her time with her friends. The void left in our hearts by her passing will never be filled. She will always be missed by her family, friends, and by her four-legged companion, Roxie. The family extends heartfelt thanks to Mary Anne's friends who provided weekly meals during her illness, sat with her during her chemo treatments, and to the incredible nursing staff and doctors at Toronto General Hospital and Princess Margaret Hospital who cared for Mary Anne during her final weeks. A very special thanks to Dr. Gallinger and his surgical team for giving us eight more months with Mary Anne. A private ceremony has taken place. Although she lived in Windsor, Mary Anne was always a northern girl at heart and her ashes will be buried in Sault Ste. Marie in a family plot with her father, Alf. There will be a Celebration of Mary Anne's life in the near future. To honour Mary Anne's caring spirit, please sign your organ donation card, give blood, thank a military veteran, donate to a cause, volunteer, or simply lend a hand. And always be kind.
