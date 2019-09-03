|
|
MARY ANNE LAFRAMBOISE August 24, 1929 - August 31, 2019 Mary Anne Laframboise (Coulson), of Ottawa, died at dawn on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Kemptville District Hospital after a short illness caused by a stroke. She was 90 years old. She is survived by her eight children and 18 grandchildren: Lise O'Neill (Daniel) (D'Arcy, Patrick, Jennifer); Lorraine; Julie Murphy (Daniel) (Denise,Caroline, Thomas); Estelle (Andy de St. Croix) (Austin, Moira); Moira (Coulson, Haley); Guy (Vanessa Benitz) (Sophie, Charles, Nicholas); Deirdre (Robyn, Brooke); Nicole (Phillip Akins) (Sam, Louis, Harry); and seven great-grandchildren (Lily, Charlotte, Audrey, Owen, Seb, Ben and Charles); her loving sisters Denise Carroll (John), Jane (predeceased) (Ken Grimes); brothers D'Arcy Coulson (Anne), Thomas Coulson (Martha), Donegan Coulson, and many adoring nieces and nephews. Mary Anne was the eldest daughter of the late Denise (Phelan) and D'Arcy Coulson, a prominent Ottawa hotelier and sportsman. She grew up at the edge of Ottawa on Island Park Drive and attended school at St. Georges Elementary, Notre Dame Convent and the Civic Hospital School of Nursing. She spent summers of her youth at the Hincks (Oxbow Lake) and was an avid skier and equestrian. She met the love of her life, Dr. Guy Laframboise (Doc), on a ski weekend at Mont Tremblant. After marrying Guy in October, 1951 they moved to Baltimore, Maryland for three years where he completed a Fellowship at Johns Hopkins University in Otolaryngology. Mary Anne had an entrepreneurial flare, launching two businesses while raising her eight 'Lalas'; the exclusive Maison Hippique clothing boutique, and Farm of the Mountain international equestrian training and breeding centre. In the seventies, she worked as Executive Director at Equestrian Canada (EC). In 2014, EC honoured Mary Anne with the Lifetime Achievement Award. From 1971 to 2007, Mary Anne and Guy lived on their beloved 'Farm of the Mountain' in Luskville, Quebec. This was a world of fresh air, nature, animals, early mornings, chores, snow storms, hiking, skiing, skating, barn-bash parties, weddings-times of happiness and disappointments. She touched the lives of many with her open-door policy and her love and sage counsel to a vast community of family and friends. Her final years were spent in her cute house at the horse farm owned by Teddie and Andy, in the company of her Jack Russel 'Peppy'. She loved being part of the farm life and continued to offer her horse and life coaching to all. Mary Anne was a force of nature with infinite energy. A self-taught equestrian, gardening genius, fashion expert, pied piper to small children, and a pillar of support to others. She saw boundless potential in people and was always a positive thinker, generous of her time and spirit. She gave her opinions freely, never one to mince words, and always said with love and respect. It seemed like she would always be there, forever. As her soul reunites with Doc, she leaves behind an incredible legacy and will be greatly missed by all she touched. Family and friends may pay respects on: Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-9:00 p.m. Kelly Funeral Home 2313 Carling Avenue Ottawa, ON, K2B 7G3 A service in Memory of Mary Anne will be celebrated on: Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. St. Patrick's Parish, Fallowfield 15 Steeple Hill Crescent Nepean, ON, K2R 1G2 Reception to follow at the church banquet hall. In Memoriam donations to the charity of your choice would be appreciated. Condolences and Sharing Memories at www.kellyfh.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 3 to Sept. 7, 2019