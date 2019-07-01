You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Mary Anne MARLING Obituary
MARY ANNE MARLING Peacefully, on Friday June 28, 2019 at the Georgetown Hospital. Mary Anne, in her 82nd year, beloved wife of John Marling for 57 years. Loving mother of Chris and his wife Debbie. Loved Nana of Spencer and Connor. Dear sister of George and his wife Katherine and sister-in-law of Elizabeth (Ken) and Sheila (Rob). Dear aunt of Suzanne, David, Stephen, Christine, Matthew and Alex. Friends will be received at the Jones Funeral Home, 11582 Trafalgar Rd., Georgetown 905-877-3631 on Tuesday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral service will be held at St. John's United Church (11 Guelph Street, Georgetown) on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment Bracebridge Municipal Cemetery on Friday July 5, 2019 at 12:00 noon. In memory, contributions to St. John's United Church or the Georgetown Hospital Foundation would be appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 1 to July 5, 2019
