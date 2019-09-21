|
|
MARY-ANNE ROBINSON March 29, 1956 - Deloraine, Manitoba September 16, 2019 - Calgary, Alberta Mary-Anne Robinson beloved wife of Donald Robinson of Calgary, AB, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019 at the age of 63 years. In 1974 Mary-Anne entered the Bachelor of Nursing program at the University of Manitoba graduating in 1978. In later years she completed her Masters of Science in Administration with Central Michigan University. Over the 40 years that followed her graduation Mary-Anne promoted change in the Canadian and international health care environments eventually becoming a senior health care executive. In 2006, she became Chief Executive Officer of the College and Association of Registered Nurses of Alberta (CARNA). Mary-Anne was a recognized leader in nursing regulation in Canada: founding member and director of the Canadian Council of Registered Nurse Regulators; board chair and founding director of the National Nursing Assessment Service; an advisor to the board of the Canadian Nurses Association. Mary-Anne will be deeply missed by her family, friends and colleagues. Her memory will be cherished by her husband Don, son Thomas "Charles", daughter Zhi-Anne, brother Patrick Beernaert his wife Kathy and family, sister Theresa Gillespie husband Alan and family; brother Dennis Beernaert wife Cyndy and family, father-in-law Robert Robinson and wife Mavis, brother-in-law Jim Robinson wife Arlene and family, brother-in-law Les Robinson and wife Shalene. Mary-Anne is predeceased by parents George and Kathleen Beernaert as well as younger brother Anthony. Relatives and friends are invited to Prayers and Tributes at McINNIS & HOLLOWAY (Park Memorial, 5008 Elbow Drive SW, Calgary, AB) on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 2019 at 6:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Anthony's Catholic Church (5340 - 4th Street S.W., Calgary, AB) on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Reception to follow in the Parish hall. Condolences may be forwarded through www.McInnisandHolloway.com. If friends so desire, memorial tributes in memory of Mary-Anne may be made directly to the Alberta Registered Nurses Educational Trust (ARNET) at 11120-178 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5S 1P2. Proceeds will be used to promote public health and nursing leadership. Follow the link to: Mary-Anne Robinson Memorial Fund In living memory of Mary-Anne Robinson, a tree will be planted at Fish Creek Provincial Park by McInnis & Holloway Funeral Homes, Park Memorial, 5008 Elbow Drive SW, Calgary, AB, T2S 2L5, Telephone: 403-243-8200.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 21 to Sept. 25, 2019