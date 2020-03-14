|
|
MARY-ANNE DENISE PAULA VEIT Passed away at West Lincoln Memorial Hospital, Grimsby, on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the age of 64. Darling wife of Stephen Hargrave for 30 years. Dear sister of Joanne Veit (Tony Koyne), Suzanne Veit and Carol Scanlon (Willis) and Anna Koyne (the 5th Veit sister) and sister-in-law of Diane Hargrave and John Hargrave. Missed also by her many nieces, nephews, friends, and colleagues. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. If desired, memorial contributions to the charity of your choice would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to Stonehouse-Whitcomb Funeral Home, Grimsby, 905-945-2755. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 14 to Mar. 18, 2020