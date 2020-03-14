You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stonehouse Whitcomb Funeral Home
11 Mountain Street
Grimsby, ON L3M 3J7
(905) 945-2755

Mary-Anne VEIT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary-Anne VEIT Obituary
MARY-ANNE DENISE PAULA VEIT Passed away at West Lincoln Memorial Hospital, Grimsby, on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the age of 64. Darling wife of Stephen Hargrave for 30 years. Dear sister of Joanne Veit (Tony Koyne), Suzanne Veit and Carol Scanlon (Willis) and Anna Koyne (the 5th Veit sister) and sister-in-law of Diane Hargrave and John Hargrave. Missed also by her many nieces, nephews, friends, and colleagues. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. If desired, memorial contributions to the charity of your choice would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to Stonehouse-Whitcomb Funeral Home, Grimsby, 905-945-2755. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 14 to Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary-Anne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -