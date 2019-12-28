|
|
MARY ARROYAVENative of The Pas, Manitoba our beloved mother Mary Arroyave passed peacefully last Saturday morning. Mary's zest for life was contagious. In her final years you could often find her sketching or writing poetry. She was a wonderful friend, a true listener and inspiration to all. Her life was devoted to her husband Edward Arroyave and her two children Rosemary (Peter Rankin) and Steven (Benya Arroyave). She was surrounded by her loving grandchildren Cooper Kai Arroyave, Michaela McKenna Arroyave, Jasmina Parent and Jean-Cosmas Arroyave when she died. A funeral will be held in Montreal at St. Michael's Ukrainian Catholic Church, 2388 rue Iberville on January 4th at 4 o'clock. A tea will follow. In lieu of flowers please send donations to St. Michael's Ukrainian Catholic Church at this address. For any information please contact Rose at [email protected]
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020