You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary ARROYAVE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary ARROYAVE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary ARROYAVE Obituary
MARY ARROYAVENative of The Pas, Manitoba our beloved mother Mary Arroyave passed peacefully last Saturday morning. Mary's zest for life was contagious. In her final years you could often find her sketching or writing poetry. She was a wonderful friend, a true listener and inspiration to all. Her life was devoted to her husband Edward Arroyave and her two children Rosemary (Peter Rankin) and Steven (Benya Arroyave). She was surrounded by her loving grandchildren Cooper Kai Arroyave, Michaela McKenna Arroyave, Jasmina Parent and Jean-Cosmas Arroyave when she died. A funeral will be held in Montreal at St. Michael's Ukrainian Catholic Church, 2388 rue Iberville on January 4th at 4 o'clock. A tea will follow. In lieu of flowers please send donations to St. Michael's Ukrainian Catholic Church at this address. For any information please contact Rose at [email protected]
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -