MARY BEATRICE MOORE (née McCarthy) July 30, 1927 - March 7, 2020 "Keep your face always toward the sunshine - and shadows will fall behind you." - Walt Whitman We are sad to announce the passing of our beautiful mother, Mary Beatrice Moore (née McCarthy) on March 7, 2020. Born in Quebec City, Mary was the loving mother of Janet, Barbara and Bruce, mother in law of Peter, Paul and Celia, sister of Helen Hooper and cherished Grandma of Sarah, Connor, Georgia and Liam. Mary lived a life of laughter, love and faith. She faced life's inevitable adversities with perseverance and a smile. She loved travelling, the colour blue and good Scotch whisky. Wherever she lived, Mary was committed to her community; she was particularly passionate about helping new Canadians settle into their new life in Canada. Mary's spirit will live on her children and grandchildren. She will be remembered for the small things in life, helping out, talking with strangers and seeing the humour in life. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Butler Chapel, 4933 Dundas St. W., Etobicoke (between Kipling and Islington Aves.) on Tuesday March 10, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Clement Roman Catholic Church 409 Markland Drive, Etobicoke on Wednesday March 11, 2020 at 10 a.m. For those who wish, donations may be made to The Good Shepherd, an inner-city homeless shelter. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 9 to Mar. 13, 2020