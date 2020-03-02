|
|
MARY BERNSTEIN On Saturday, February 29,2020 at Baycrest. Beloved wife of the late Jack Bernstein. Loving mother of Harriet Bernstein, and the late Marc Bernstein.Dear sister and sister-in-law of Ellen and the late Martin Weisner, and the late Rose and Mickey Weiner. Devoted grandmother of Samantha Bernstein (Michael Bobbie), and great-grandmother to their children Ida and Nell. Nee Mary Cohen (Mother Minnie, FatherSamuel) in Philadelphia, Mary was an exceptionally gifted musician, first as a child prodigy on the violin, then as a concert soloist and opera singer. She studied in New York City under Teresa Schnabel, and won the Marion Anderson Scholarship. She also did commercials for Chunky Chocolate and sang in the Borscht Belt. She came to Toronto on a gig, and Jack was the welcoming committee. A few months later, he proposed backstage during intermission at her concert. Mary performed many concerts at Massey Hall with the TSO, including the premier of John Weintzweig's, 'Wine of Peace', and the Schubert cycle 'Die Winterreisse', which was her signature piece. Mary was one of the few women in the world ever to perform this difficult opus. She also sang leading roles with Canadian Opera Company. She hed a magnificent, open-mouthed laugh, and tremendous sense of humour, often cutting up onstage and in the choir at Beth Tzedec. Because of her inquiring mind, she was known to some as Mary of the Million Questions. A graveside service will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. in Beth Tzedec Memorial Park, 5822 Bathurst Street, Toronto. Shiva following the burial and on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 10 Shallmar Blvd, #1007, Toronto, 2:00 p.m.- 4:00 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to The Canadian Picture Pioneers, 416-368-1139.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 2 to Mar. 6, 2020