Mary BEST
MARY ELISABETH BEST June 13, 1926 - September 30, 2020 Mary Liz died peacefully in her own bed with family by her side. She is survived by her children Andrew (Dipika), Elisabeth (Peter) and David (Carole), her grandchildren, who she adored, Emma (Max), Zoe (John), Margaret, Robert (Jackie), Emily (Matt) and Wallace, and by her stepchildren Joan (Stephen) and Allison (Hugh). She was predeceased by her first husband who died tragically in 1980, and by her second husband John Fisher. Predeceased by her youngest son James Stuart and by her sister Margaret Glass. Mum was on form until the end. Earlier in September Mum allowed she was feeling in a 'muddle'. Asked to explain, she retorted 'Muddle. M-U-D-D-L-E'. She lived a full life with family and friends, especially on Amherst Island before the 'ridiculous turbines'. Her passions for the outdoors, for her gardens, for her chickens and their eggs secured from numerous raccoon incursions sustained her through too numerous tragedies. She had a strong moral code, a steely spine, a tart tongue (especially where poor grammar was involved) - but above all a big heart that embraced all. In her late months she was supported by wonderful caregivers at Kingston Personal Support, especially Courtney, Lacey and Maria. A celebration of her life will be held in better times.

Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 7 to Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

