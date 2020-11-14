MARY ELIZABETH GERMAN BUCHANAN 1922 - 2020 It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mary Buchanan, who died peacefully at the age of 98 at Granite Ridge Community Care Centre in Ottawa, Ontario. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Guy Buchanan. Loving mother of Susan (Paul), Carol (Steve), Jane (Art) and Liane (Bryan). Stepmother to the late Tom Buchanan, Megan, Matt (Chris), Maggie (Bob), and Scott. Predeceased by her parents, George Angus German and Helene Marie (nee Dillon); brother, J. Dillon German; sisters, Henrietta Sullivan, Catherine Shipman, and Helene Potvin. Mary is lovingly remembered by her eleven grandchildren: Sarah Brown (Walter), Arthur Blouin (Stacey), Mark Brown (Yasaman), Michael McDonald (Alex), Brittany Blouin (Giorgio), Stephanie Brown (Chris), Chris Blouin (Savannah), Logan Houston, Kristen McDonald, Bridget Houston, and Dillon Houston. She spent many wonderful days with them all, both during visits to their homes and at her cottage in Butterfly Lake, where the family would all gather together for wonderful visits. She cherished these visits with her children, their spouses and her grandchildren, with whom she spent countless hours playing Go Fish and Crazy Eights. Sadly missed by her eight great-grandchildren, who would have loved to have known her more: Camila Giron Brown, Diana Giron Brown, Felix Blouin, Tessa McDonald, Phoebe Blouin, Lewis McDonald, Ethan Urrutia Blouin, and Kayhan Siavash Brown. Mary will be remembered lovingly by her many nieces and nephews from the Sullivan, German, Shipman, and Potvin families and by her many friends including lifelong friends Frances Deacon and Dorothy Trimble. Mary was born in Toronto, the youngest and last surviving child of the German family. She had a busy life dedicated to her four daughters, her career as a nurse, and her volunteer activities. She received her training as a nurse at St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto. She worked as a nurse in Toronto and later for the United Red Feather Services in Montreal, a charitable organization dedicated to helping the less fortunate in the city's community. For many years Mary worked as Executive Director for the Canadian Diabetes Association National Office in Toronto. She volunteered for the Royal Ontario Museum after retiring from the CDA. She loved to be busy and involved and took several University courses, both at Queens University and at University of Toronto. Mary was devoted to her late husband, Tom, her true soul mate in life. They shared a deep love for each other, travelled together, laughed much. They owned an antique shop in Bracebridge called Creature Comforts, which was a true source of pleasure for them both. All who came in contact with Mary knew her as a kind, loving, caring, thoughtful and devoted wife, mother, mother-in-law, stepmother, grandmother, aunt and friend. She was always there to help in whatever way she could. She brought love and comfort to all she knew. Mary had a true love of nature and concern for the environment. She loved being outdoors tending to her garden or hiking with her children and grandchildren. In memory of Mary, donations to the David Suzuki Foundation would be greatly appreciated. A celebration of life for Mary will take place in Toronto after Covid-19 restrictions are lifted. Information with details of the celebration of life will be posted in the Globe and Mail at that time.



