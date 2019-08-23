|
|
MARY CAROLYN BOX December 6, 1930 - August 15, 2019 Carolyn passed away peacefully at the Grace Health Centre in Toronto. Predeceased by her parents, Dr. Willard McConnell Box and Helen (Witzel) Box. Beloved cousin and friend to Mary Anne Witzel (Jim Walker), Marilyn (Arthur) Angus, Margaret (Rick) Sellner, Ted (Andrea) Witzel, Tim (Lauri) Witzel and Terry (Mardi) Witzel. Carolyn is also fondly remembered by members of her birth family and many lifelong friends. Her birth family became a loving part of her life and she travelled to Ireland several times to connect with her cousins and investigate her family history. Her birth family in Canada includes Doreen (Bowley) Morgan of Kingston, and her daughters, Mary Ellen (Peter) Doody, Heather (Eric) van der Wal. Carolyn attended The Bishop Strachan School in Toronto and graduated with Masters degrees in Education from McGill University and University of Vermont. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Carolyn may be made to the OVC Pet Trust, University of Guelph. A Celebration of Life for Carolyn will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Morley Bedford Funeral Services, 159 Eglinton Avenue West, Toronto.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 23 to Aug. 27, 2019