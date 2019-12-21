|
MARY CAROLYN JACOB (Lynn) née Woodruff May 7, 1941 - December 18, 2019 Peacefully early Wednesday morning. Lynn is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Bob; daughters, Hilary (Troy Merrick), Carolyn; and grandchildren, Matthew and Carly. Predeceased by her parents, Wilfrid Adams Woodruff and Marion MacPherson Woodruff and brother, Bruce. Born and raised in Niagara Falls Ontario, Lynn attended Niagara Falls Collegiate, and Neuchatel Junior College. She met Bob Jacob at a party during her first week at Trinity College, University of Toronto, and married him six years later. Lynn completed a Masters in Adult Education at OISE, the stimulus for her life-long advocacy for adult learners. Lynn taught at Westlane Secondary and Bathurst Heights Collegiate, before leaving teaching to raise her two daughters. During these years, Lynn was a volunteer and board member for the Junior League of Toronto. She reentered the workforce as an instructor of a literacy and numeracy program for adult learners in northwest Toronto, before starting her longest career as editor and production manager of Research Publication at Merrill Lynch Canada. Her final and most rewarding employment was as an intake counsellor at Burnhamthorpe Centre for Adult Learning. In 2000, Lynn and Bob retired to Bracebridge, where they found a welcoming community and many new friends. They travelled extensively during their retirement years. From the Arctic to Antarctica, Japan to Easter Island they never had a disappointing trip. Lynn contributed to the local community at various times supporting the Muskoka Concert Association, Habitat for Humanity, and the Out of the Cold supper program. She served two terms as trustee on the Bracebridge Public Library Board. Lynn was very active in CFUW Muskoka, taking various leadership roles including President and Chair of the CFUW Muskoka Charitable Trust. She enjoyed the work, and also the friendships and fun among this exceptional group of women. A lifelong advocate for adult education, Lynn sat on the cabinet of the Learning in Muskoka campaign to attract a university to Bracebridge. She was an advocate, fundraiser and donor. When Nipissing made the unfortunate decision to withdraw from its Muskoka Campus, Lynn headed a group committed to retaining a university in Muskoka. Although it was ultimately unsuccessful, she did not regret a minute of her time spent. After her brother's death, Lynn took over the task of researching and documenting the rich history of her family's seven generations in the Niagara area. Lynn was loved and respected for her warmth, intellect, diplomacy and good humour, and her loss will be deeply felt by all who knew her. Arrangements include: Visitations at Reynolds Funeral Home in Bracebridge on January 3rd, from 3 - 5 p.m. and 7 - 9 p.m. Funeral Service at Bracebridge United Church on Saturday January 4th at 11 a.m. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lynn's memory may be made to the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital, or the Simcoe Muskoka Regional Cancer Centre at Royal Victoria Hospital, Barrie.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 21 to Dec. 25, 2019