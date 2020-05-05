|
MARY CATHERINE CACHIA (Marikay) September 8, 1957 - April 29, 2020 Peacefully on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at 62 years of age. Mary was a loving daughter to Patricia Anne O'Neil Cachia and the late Edmund Francis Magee Cachia. A beloved sister to Kevin Cachia, Barbara Drouin, Michael Cachia, Patricia Fogler, and Margaret Boswell, their respective spouses. A loving aunt to her nieces and nephews, and loving niece to Terri Blair. Mary loved nature and animals including the breeding and showing of Wheaton terriers. Sadly, for many years Mary struggled with CIDP but no matter how difficult her days, she handled her deteriorating health valiantly with great character and strength. Mary's spirit and determination in the face of adversity will remain as a shining example to all who knew and loved her forever. Thank you to Jessie, who provided care for Mary over the past 5 years. We are also extraordinarily grateful to all the many wonderful doctors and nurses at the UHN for their expertise and compassion over many years. Thank you as well to the Oratory of St. Phillip Neri for their spiritual support. The interment will be private. A Memorial Mass in Mary's honour will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in Mary's honour to the Toronto General Hospital.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 5 to May 9, 2020