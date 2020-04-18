|
|
MARY CATHERINE STOCKDALE VERNON MARY CATHERINE STOCKDALE VERNON In keeping with her gift for doing things her way, Mary chose to leave this earth peacefully, and with poise and dignity, in the early hours of Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. Mary was born in Toronto on June 1, 1943 to Thomas and Catherine Stockdale (née Cochrane). Growing up in the west end of Toronto in the optimistic post-war years, Mary, her parents and her younger sister Ellen, spent every summer at Cedar Croft on Ahmic Lake. The bucolic Cedar Croft Resort and surrounding lands were originally purchased by Mary's grandfather in 1920. Cedar Croft was the heart of the extended Stockdale clan, and was the focal point for summer work, recreation and multi-generational bonding. It was here that Mary, Ellen and their many first cousins became as close as siblings, a closeness which continues to this day. Mary excelled academically and was advanced a year in junior school. She threw herself into school life; she became a writer for her high school yearbook, and played the violin in the orchestra at Burnhamthorpe Collegiate. Mary attended Victoria College at the University of Toronto, obtaining a degree in English Literature in 1964. While at Vic, Mary met Allan Shantz, and the two married in 1964. After working briefly at the Children's Aid Society, Mary became a mother to David in 1967, Rachel in 1969 and Laura in 1973. Although Mary would continue on with her education and career, she always considered her children to be the pinnacle of her accomplishments. In these early years of family life, Allan's relocations for his career saw Mary and her family move homes and communities many times in Ontario and Quebec. Between packing and unpacking, and raising her children, Mary obtained a second undergraduate degree and began a Master's degree in Social Work at McGill University, which she later completed at the U of T. Armed with an MSW, and a determination to make a difference in the lives of others, she went back into the workforce and held a variety of positions, including a number of years working on policy within the Native Secretariat at the Ontario Government. It was here that she developed an affinity for Canada's Indigenous people and worked to improve conditions at reservations in Ontario's north. Mary and Allan parted ways in 1990. In 1993 Mary met and began dating Charles Robert (Bob) Vernon. She and Bob married in 1997 and they built a new life together, rarely leaving each other's side. Bob continued to practice law while Mary poured her efforts into Defence for Children International, an NGO that promotes and protects the rights of children affected by war. This work saw Mary travel to many countries in Africa to bear witness to the work DCI was doing for children on that continent. Mary also devoted many hours to her church, Metropolitan United, where she was very active with the Ministry & Personnel and Outreach committees, but most of all she loved singing in the annual Mothers Day Choir. Mary and Bob lived their combined hopes and dreams; they built a new cottage together at Cedar Croft, spending many happy summer days with friends and family in the place Mary considered her true home and it was here she became a founding director of the Magnetawan Watershed Land Trust. Travel became a constant, when one trip ended, they would begin planning the next. The world held so much beauty and intrigue for Mary that every trip opened new doors for her and Bob to explore. Countless, adventurous trips with Bob and dear friends created memories that Mary held close in her final days. Throughout the years, however, it was family dinners that were the anchor that Mary created for her children, grand-children, and the many friends that Mary considered family. These gatherings were, without a doubt, the times she loved most and made her blue eyes sparkle; silly paper hats, saying grace, passing dishes of food, laughing until tears streamed down her face. Ultimately she treasured being able to look around a table of people she loved and feel warmth, pride and joy. It is with profound sadness that we say goodbye to Mary (aka Granny). She will be missed wholeheartedly by her devoted husband Bob Vernon, son David Shantz and partner Ilona Montgomery, daughter Rachel Shantz and husband Dave Ryley, daughter Laura Shantz and husband Peter Nguyen, grandchildren Hannah, Bronwyn and DeeDee Ryley, Cedar Rix-Shantz, Marlee and Layla Shantz Nguyen. She will also be very missed by her step-children; Andrew Vernon and wife Suzanne, and Sarah Baker and husband Patrick, and grandchildren Charlie and Tory Vernon, and Cole and Harrison Baker. Mary is remembered fondly by her sister Ellen and her husband Randy Coombs. Mary will also be incredibly missed by the many, many cousins, and friends who knew and loved her. Heartfelt thanks go to Dr. Adrian Sacher and colleagues at PMH, Drs. Jamie Meuser and Melissa Melnitzer of the Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care, and St. Elizabeth nurse Nina Barsegiants, as well as the many compassionate doctors and nurses who cared for Mary at TGH and PMH during her final days. A funeral service for Mary will be conducted as soon as circumstances permit. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Metropolitan United Church, or your favourite charity. Although Mary is no longer with us, her wit, intellect, determination, and love of family and friends will live on through all of us whose lives she touched.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 18 to Apr. 22, 2020